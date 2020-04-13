Three Persons Living In Sun City Apartment In Pepsi Cola Suspectedly Infected Coronavirus

April 13, 2020, 7:08 p.m.

Three persons of a family living in Sun City Apartment of Pepsi cola Kathmandu suspected to have infected by a coronavirus. According to a report of Patan Hospital, it has sent a sample of a swab of three persons to Central Laboratory for further tests suspecting of infection among them reports Deepa Dahal in Deshsanchar.

The government sealed Sun City Apartment to contain the virus. Five hundred families are living in an apartment.

They are now under a treatment in the isolation ward of the hospital. According to the director of Patan Hospital, the swab tested conducted in the rapid test kit sent to conduct a test through PCR in Central Public Health Laboratory.

Director said one cannot declare them positive as long as the final test results coming from PCR process. The three-member families return from London on 18 March.

