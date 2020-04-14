Government Sealed Sun City Apartment To Prevent Possible Spread Of Coronavirus

The government sealed the Sun City Apartment in Pepsi Cola last night following the revelation of three persons suspected coronavirus. Police completely sealed the apartment not allowing entry and exit of residence leaving there.
In an effort to test coronavirus among the foreign returnees, three persons leaving in 15th floor test positive in Rapid Diagnostic Test. The returned from London on 18th March. Five hundred families are leaving in the apartment.
