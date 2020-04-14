Government Sealed Sun City Apartment To Prevent Possible Spread Of Coronavirus

Government Sealed Sun City Apartment To Prevent Possible Spread Of Coronavirus

April 14, 2020, 7:16 a.m.

The government sealed the Sun City Apartment in Pepsi Cola last night following the revelation of three persons suspected coronavirus. Police completely sealed the apartment not allowing entry and exit of residence leaving there.

In an effort to test coronavirus among the foreign returnees, three persons leaving in 15th floor test positive in Rapid Diagnostic Test. The returned from London on 18th March. Five hundred families are leaving in the apartment.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Sanders Endorses Biden For President
Apr 14, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 1.89 Million
Apr 14, 2020
COVID-19 '10 Times' Deadlier Than 2009 Flu: WHO Director General
Apr 14, 2020
Weather Forecast For April 14 Across Nepal
Apr 14, 2020
Three Persons Living In Sun City Apartment In Pepsi Cola Suspectedly Infected Coronavirus
Apr 13, 2020

More on Health

COVID-19 '10 Times' Deadlier Than 2009 Flu: WHO Director General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 48 minutes ago
Three Persons Living In Sun City Apartment In Pepsi Cola Suspectedly Infected Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 2 minutes ago
Nepal Confirms 2 More COVID-19 Cases, Conducts 10982 Covid-19 test By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 29 minutes ago
Nepal Has Conducted 8505 Test Cases Of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
Existing Drugs Are In Trial To Help Against The New Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
Over 1.7 Million Cases Confirmed and Over 500,000 Recovered By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days ago

The Latest

Sanders Endorses Biden For President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2020
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 1.89 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2020
Weather Forecast For April 14 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 14, 2020
Ministry of Home Affairs Issues E-Pass For Most-Essential Vehicles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2020
COVID-19 And Nepalese Migrant Workers at Nepal-India Border By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Apr 13, 2020
Prime Minister Oli Calls For Unity To Defeat Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 13, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75