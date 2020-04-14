Nepal Conducted 6607 Sample Covid-19 Tests, 16 Positive

Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) disclosed that the total number of COVID-19 infected people in Nepal has now reached 16, after two new positive cases were detected, on Tuesday at Sun City in Kathmandu.

After a sample test through Rapid Diagnostic, three members of the family leaving in Sun City Apartment came positive. However, only two cases confirmed positive in PCR and one is yet to come confirmed MoHP during the regular press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

According to spokesperson Dr. Bikash Devkota, contract tracing is now underway of two confirmed cases. Currently, 5 persons in Kailali, 5 in Birgunj, 2 in Baglulng, 2 each in Patan and Teku Hospital are treated. The first infected was discharged from the Teku Hospital three months ago and is leading a normal life

Dr. Devkota, spokesperson of MoHP, in the daily briefing said that two new positive cases of the virus were confirmed today. The report of the 81-year old mother and 58 years old daughter came positive. However, the report of daughter-in-law is yet to come. All of them returned from London on March 19. They are now undergoing treatment in Patan.

Dr.Devkota informed us that the contact tracing of the newly infected has already been started. The government has conducted 6299 sample tests for COVID-19 through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method. Out of this Central Laboratory Teku alone conducted a 4819 test. In the last 24 hours, 387 samples were tested.

Similarly, 6607 sample tests were carried out through the Rapid Diagnostic Test method by Tuesday afternoon. During the last 24 hours, 1316 tests conducted. Dr.Devkota informed us that the test through RDT had started in 52 districts.

According to Devkota, 577 are currently in quarantine and 99 in isolation ward including 12 in Kathmandu valley and 87 in out of the valley.