Nepal Conducts 19432 Coronaviurs Tests Till Thursday

Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) has informed that sample tests of 19432 people have been conducted so far across the country in 68 districts. Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Populations, Dr Bikas Devkota shared the information on Thursday that with both real time polymerase change reaction (PCR) and rapid diagnostic test (RDT), the number of tests for coronavirus has so far reached 19432.

Among these, 16 cases have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. He said that the conditions of infected person is normal, The PCR is conducted from various 12 places while the RDT is conducted across 68 districts. The PCR system has tested 12192 persons while RDT 7240 persons.

On Thursday alone, 1000 persons' swab was tested on PCR and RDT was conducted on 1,316 persons. RDT was adopted for quick identification of the COVID-19 suspects.

Spokesperson Dr Devkota further shared that there were 99 persons were put in isolation at various hospitals. Among them, 12 are from Kathmandu Valley and 87 from outside. Among those getting self-tested via mobile app, nine persons were kept in 'red zone'. So far, 228 persons were kept in red zone. Similarly, contact tracing has been launched among the relatives and those close to the COVID-19 infected persons in Kailali and Rautahat since Monday.

Two persons from SunCity apartment of Pepsicola who tested positive to COVID-19 are in hospital and another woman who tested negative returned home.

So far, 4901 persons are in quarantine. There are 103 persons in isolation wards. Out of them 8 persons in Kathmandu and 95 in out of Kathmandu. Out of them 247 are in red zone. Six persons are added in the red zone in the last 24 hours. According to Devkota, all 400 persons tested in Birgunj resulted negative.

Director at the National Public Health Laboratory, Dr Runa Jha said at the press meet that RDT was conducted for quick information about the virus. It has been practiced in various countries across the globe including Nepal.

RDT is done in the field which provides result within 15 minutes. RDT shows the possibility of COVID-19 infection while PCR is used for confirmation. PCR system provides result in six hours.