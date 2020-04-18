Nepal Conducted 27471 CO VID-19 Test Till Saturday

Nepal Conducted 27471 CO VID-19 Test Till Saturday

April 18, 2020, 6:52 p.m.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) has informed that COVID-19 sample tests of 27471 people have been conducted across the country in 75 districts till Saturday.

A spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Populations, Dr. Bikas Devkota shared the information on Saturday that with both real-time polymerase change reaction (PCR) 8017 and rapid diagnostic test 19454(RDT), the number of tests for coronavirus has so far reached 27471.

He said that there are 28 infected persons in Nepal and today there is no report of infection. In the last 24 hours alone, 602 people have tested through PCR and 2880 through rapid test.

The New PCR test center also was established in Patan Hospital. With this, Nepal has now 14 centers to test on the basis of PCR. Dr. Devkota said that it will star PCR testing soon.

He said that the conditions of an infected person are normal, The PCR is conducted from various 13 places while the RDT is conducted across 75 districts.

Spokesperson Dr. Devkota said that except Solukhumbu and Dolpa, 75 districts have started Rapid Diagnostic Test.

Spokesperson Dr. Devkota further shared that there were 103 persons were put in isolation at various hospitals among them, 5 persons in Kathmandu Valley and 90 outside Kathmandu. So far, 4906 persons are in quarantine. Out of them, 251 are in red zone. Six persons are added in the red zone in the last 24 hours.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal’s Second Corona Patient Discharged From Kathmandu (With Video Interview)
Apr 18, 2020
Prime Minister Oli Directed The Local Authorities To Ensure Food For Stranded People
Apr 18, 2020
Supreme Court Issued Interim Order To Government To Arrange Transport For Stranded People
Apr 18, 2020
What Influence Does China Have Over The WHO?
Apr 18, 2020
Global COVID-19 Recovery Reaches At 563771 With Over 2.2 Million Infection
Apr 18, 2020

More on News

Nepal’s Second Corona Patient Discharged From Kathmandu (With Video Interview) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 hour, 7 minutes ago
Prime Minister Oli Directed The Local Authorities To Ensure Food For Stranded People By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 45 minutes ago
Supreme Court Issued Interim Order To Government To Arrange Transport For Stranded People By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 54 minutes ago
Global COVID-19 Recovery Reaches At 563771 With Over 2.2 Million Infection By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 57 minutes ago
All 12 Jamatis Admitted To COVID-19 Hospital In Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 22 minutes ago
Fourteen Tested Coronavirus Positive In Nepal, Eight Indian Citizen Linked With New Delhi’s Nizamuddin Mosque By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 28 minutes ago

The Latest

Obituary Vijayalaxmi Rana: Tower Of Strength By Himalaya S Rana Apr 18, 2020
What Influence Does China Have Over The WHO? By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 18, 2020
President Trump Accused Of 'Fomenting Rebellion' After 'LIBERATE' Tweets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 18, 2020
More COVID-19 Data revisions Likely: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 18, 2020
Partly To Generally Cloudy Throughout The Country On April 18 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 18, 2020
Nepal Conducted 24253 COVID-19 Test Till Friday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 17, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75