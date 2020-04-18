Supreme Court Issued Interim Order To Government To Arrange Transport For Stranded People

The Supreme Court issued an interim order asking the government to safely transport stranded poor people to their hometowns. The court also directed the government to conduct rapid test on them.

Following extension of lockdown order, hundred of daily wagers and poor people have been walking for hours to reach home, risking their lives.

A division bench of justices Ananda Mohan Bhattarai and Sapana Pradhan Malla issued the order in a writ petition filed by Senior Advocate Prakash Mani Sharma,Dinesh Tripathy and advocates Kamal Koirala and Sanjya Adhikari and others against the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers and others.

According to The Himalayan Times, the court also told the government to isolate or quarantine the stranded people if they were suspected of having contracted COVID-19. As per the apex court order, local levels will have to collect names and addresses of those returning from urban centers and put them in quarantine.