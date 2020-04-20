Nepal Conducts Test 33563 Coronavirus Samples

Nepal Expands Testing Across The Country, 33563 Test Conducted. Of this, of total, 8,414 laboratory tests conducted (through Polymerase Chain Reaction method) and 25148 cases through Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — to detect the presence of antibodies in the blood sample. The anti-body tests have been run across the country now.

In regular media briefing at Ministry of Health and Population, spokesperson Dr. Bikas Devkota shared the information. During the last 24 hours, 324 tests were conducted through PCR and 3019 through Rapid Diagnostic test. He also informed that RDT test has already started in 75 districts.

He informed that there are 5926 in quarantine and 111 in isolation. Out of this, 4 in valley in 107 outside the valley. There are 263 in red zones. Out of 31 infected in Nepal, Dr. Devkota informed that health conditions of all the patients are normal.