Nepal Conducts Test 33563 Coronavirus Samples

Nepal Conducts Test 33563 Coronavirus Samples

April 20, 2020, 7 p.m.

Nepal Expands Testing Across The Country, 33563 Test Conducted. Of this, of total, 8,414 laboratory tests conducted (through Polymerase Chain Reaction method) and 25148 cases through Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) — to detect the presence of antibodies in the blood sample. The anti-body tests have been run across the country now.

In regular media briefing at Ministry of Health and Population, spokesperson Dr. Bikas Devkota shared the information. During the last 24 hours, 324 tests were conducted through PCR and 3019 through Rapid Diagnostic test. He also informed that RDT test has already started in 75 districts.

He informed that there are 5926 in quarantine and 111 in isolation. Out of this, 4 in valley in 107 outside the valley. There are 263 in red zones. Out of 31 infected in Nepal, Dr. Devkota informed that health conditions of all the patients are normal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Upper Tamakosi Work In Full Swing Likely To Complete By The End Of May
Apr 20, 2020
UNFPA Hands Over PPE To Nepal Government
Apr 20, 2020
President Bhandari Issues Ordinance Relating To Political Parties
Apr 20, 2020
Fifteen Indian Madarsa Students Found In Nepal Tested Negative
Apr 20, 2020
Russians Tourists Taken Back To Home
Apr 20, 2020

More on Health

Six Conditions For Easing Restrictions: WHO Chief By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 1 hour ago
Nepal Conducts 19432 Coronaviurs Tests Till Thursday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
Impact Of Funding Freeze Under Review: WHO Chief By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 15 hours ago
COVID-19: Third Member Of The Family Of Sunicity Apartment Tested Negative By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
Nepal Conducts 15087 Corona Virus Test, No Positive Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago
All 296 Sun City Block-A Residents Test Negative By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Upper Tamakosi Work In Full Swing Likely To Complete By The End Of May By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2020
UNFPA Hands Over PPE To Nepal Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2020
President Bhandari Issues Ordinance Relating To Political Parties By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2020
Fifteen Indian Madarsa Students Found In Nepal Tested Negative By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2020
Russians Tourists Taken Back To Home By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2020
State Of Nepal’s Economy And Development Prior To The Introduction Of Padma Shamsher's Constitution By Dr. Bipin Adhikari Apr 20, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75