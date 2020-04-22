Four Opposition Parties Term Ordinance Against The Spirit Of Democracy

Opposition political parties draw the conclusion that the two ordinance issued by the government is against values and spirit of democracy.

In a joint meeting of Nepali Congress, Rastriya Janta Party, Samajbadi and RPP said that the ordinances heading to finish democratic values and spirit and directed to establish authoritarian system in Nepal.

These parte also appeals people to defy the bill. Initiated by Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba, the meeting was attend by NC leader Ram Chandra Poudel, Bimlendra Nidhi, Bijaya Kumar Gachhedar, Prakash Man Singh and Krishna Prasad Sitaula. Dr. Baburam Bhattarai and Upendra Yadav of Sanghiya Samajbadi, Mahant Thakur, Rajendra Mahato, Mahendra Yadav and Sarad Singh Bhandari and Pashupati Sumsher Rana of RPP.

The meeting urged government to withdraw the ordinances. The meeting also called government to summon the session of House of Representatives.