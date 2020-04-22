Western Union Money Transfers Now Delivered Home In Nepal

Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced that Annapurna Travel & Tours and Hulas Remittance will provide home delivery service for Western Union money transfers in Nepal.

The Agents’ Home delivery service will enable customers in Nepal to receive cash from their loved ones, without leaving their homes. As the government implements COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions on movement to ensure safety of residents, Annapurna Travel & Tours and Hulas Remittance will deliver money to receivers at their homes. Their home delivery service will be available, Sunday to Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM.

“We and our Agents play a critical role in getting money to places, where and when it is most needed. As a purpose-driven global company, our mandate is to serve communities worldwide and this means not only serving the digitally enabled but also offline communities innovatively. This shared purpose holds true in these current times,” said Jean Claude Farah, President, Global Network, Western Union. “

“The launch of this new Agent service - delivering money to customers’ home – will help the public access cash, thereby providing essential financial services to a broad range of customers, including those who do not hold bank accounts,” added Farah.