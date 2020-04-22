Western Union Money Transfers Now Delivered Home In Nepal

Western Union Money Transfers Now Delivered Home In Nepal

April 22, 2020, 11:26 a.m.

Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced that Annapurna Travel & Tours and Hulas Remittance will provide home delivery service for Western Union money transfers in Nepal.

The Agents’ Home delivery service will enable customers in Nepal to receive cash from their loved ones, without leaving their homes. As the government implements COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions on movement to ensure safety of residents, Annapurna Travel & Tours and Hulas Remittance will deliver money to receivers at their homes. Their home delivery service will be available, Sunday to Saturday 10 AM to 4 PM.

“We and our Agents play a critical role in getting money to places, where and when it is most needed. As a purpose-driven global company, our mandate is to serve communities worldwide and this means not only serving the digitally enabled but also offline communities innovatively. This shared purpose holds true in these current times,” said Jean Claude Farah, President, Global Network, Western Union. “

“The launch of this new Agent service - delivering money to customers’ home – will help the public access cash, thereby providing essential financial services to a broad range of customers, including those who do not hold bank accounts,” added Farah.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

18 Nepalis Die In UK Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Apr 22, 2020
World Vision International Nepal Supports Local Levels of Province 1&2
Apr 22, 2020
Nepal Communist Party Under Leninist Thought Has Reached The Highest Seat Of Power: PM Oli
Apr 22, 2020
Nepal Army Signs Agreement To Purchases 342 Tonnes of Medical Goods From China
Apr 22, 2020
NC President Deuba Appeals For Inter-Faith Harmony
Apr 22, 2020

More on Economy

Pandemic Threatens Food Security In Poor Countries: World Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 56 minutes ago
Oil Price Plunges Below Zero By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Upper Tamakosi Work In Full Swing Likely To Complete By The End Of May By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
Employers Will Receives Half of Their Salary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
India Tightens Investment Rules For Neighbors Including Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
China Q1 GDP Growth Turns Negative For First Time By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

18 Nepalis Die In UK Due to COVID-19 Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 22, 2020
World Vision International Nepal Supports Local Levels of Province 1&2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 22, 2020
Institute A Global Social Contract To Defeat Pandemics By Jivesh Jha Apr 22, 2020
Nepal Communist Party Under Leninist Thought Has Reached The Highest Seat Of Power: PM Oli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 22, 2020
Nepal Army Signs Agreement To Purchases 342 Tonnes of Medical Goods From China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 22, 2020
NC President Deuba Appeals For Inter-Faith Harmony By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 22, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75