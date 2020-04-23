Nepal COVID-19 : Two New Cases Detected In Udayapur And Janakpur, Total Infection Reached To 47

Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population Dr Bikash Devkota disclosed that a 55-year-woman whose sample was collected from Udayapur district and a 14-year-old male from Janakpur has been detected positive with corona virus.

Following their final test at the National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method, the ministry confirmed the infection.

With these additions, the total number of infections in the country, as of today, has reached 47.