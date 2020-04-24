Temasek Foundation Provides 10,000 Fortitude Kit 2.0 To Nepal

Temasek Foundation, a philanthropic organization under Singapore investment company, has provided 10,000 Fortitude Kit 2.0 to Nepal. The kits were provided to Nepal Army which will be deployed by frontline health workers to test COVID-19 patients all across the country.

Fortitude Kit 2.0 is designed by Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*START) to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This is an “All-in-One’ 1-step RT-PCR kit for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA.

The kit comes complete with all the materials required for the RT-PCR reaction, which includes the primer probes mix, the enzyme mix, the positive control, negative control and internal control template.

“In these difficult times, Temasek Foundation stands in solidarity with our friends from Nepal. We hope that these test kits will be helpful to the hospitals and medical professionals who are bravely managing the COVID-19 situation in Nepal. We will build on our on-going ties and continue to work with each other and with the international community,” said Benedict Cheong, Chief Executive of Temasek Foundation International.

Temasek Foundation also extended its sincere gratitude to Nepal Government CCMC, Health Ministry, Civil Society members Dr.Bijendra Baral, Ranjit Acharya and Neil Pande for their coordination efforts. This couldn't have been possible without the kind help of Shree Airlines and two generous private sector stalwarts Pashupati Murarka and Shekhar Golchha, who chartered the flight to carry the goods from Singapore.

Temasek Foundation had also helped Nepal to strengthen wall structures of public schools as part of disaster mitigation efforts back in 2014. The Foundation has been serving the nation in the time of need.

Temasek Foundation supports programs that uplift lives and communities in Singapore and beyond. It aims to strengthen social resilience, foster international exchange and enhance regional capabilities, and advance science and nature for a sustainable world.

