'No Evidence' Coronavirus Recovered Immune : WHO

'No Evidence' Coronavirus Recovered Immune: WHO

April 25, 2020, 8:09 p.m.

WHO has warned against issuing 'immunity passports' after launching a coalition aimed at quickly finding a vaccine reports Aljazeera.

The WHO has warned against countries issuing so-called "immunity passports" to those recovered from COVID-19, saying there is no evidence yet the previously infected cannot be reinfected.

The World Health Organization's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency is teaming up with countries and partners worldwide to accelerate work on drugs and a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Noticeably absent: The United States, which is the hardest hist country in the world.

The World Health Organization's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency is teaming up with countries and partners worldwide to accelerate work on drugs and a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Noticeably absent: The United States, which is the hardest hist country in the world.

Africa's coronavirus cases have surged 43 percent in the past week but its countries are dangerously behind in the global race for scarce medical equipment. Ten nations have no ventilators at all. John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the continent is competing with the developed world in terms of obtaining supplies and equipment. "The very future of the continent will depend on how this matter is handled."

The death toll in the United States surpassed 51,000 amid more than 890,000 cases. But the number of daily deaths in New York has gone down, with 422 reported on Friday - the lowest since April 1. Meanwhile, China reported it has not had a new death from the virus in 10 days.

Close to 196,000 people have died due to the pandemic, with 2.7 million infected globally, out of whom almost some 781,000 have recovered.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Sealed Two Villages In Bardiya After Indian Laborers Tested Positive For COVID-19
Apr 25, 2020
India Allows Some Shops To Open From Saturday
Apr 25, 2020
Nepal Conducts Nearly 50,000 COVID-19 Tests, One Person Discharged From Bharatpur
Apr 25, 2020
Nepal Extends Suspension of National And International Flights Till May 15
Apr 25, 2020
The COVID-19 Crisis: A Wake-up Call To Strengthen Social Protection Systems
Apr 25, 2020

More on International

China Sends Medical Experts To Advise On North Korea's Leader: Reuters By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 56 minutes ago
Coronavirus Pandemic: 750,000 Patient Recovers Globally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
Japan Passes South Korea For Coronavirus Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
US Congress Passes $484bn Economic Relief Bill By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Australia Calls For Review Of Coronavirus Origin By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago
Diversity Visa Lottery Suspended Under A New Executive Order By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Sealed Two Villages In Bardiya After Indian Laborers Tested Positive For COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 25, 2020
India Allows Some Shops To Open From Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 25, 2020
Nepal Conducts Nearly 50,000 COVID-19 Tests, One Person Discharged From Bharatpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 25, 2020
Nepal Extends Suspension of National And International Flights Till May 15 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 25, 2020
The Coronavirus Or The Virus Of Corruption By Deepak Raj Joshi Apr 25, 2020
The COVID-19 Crisis: A Wake-up Call To Strengthen Social Protection Systems By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 25, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75