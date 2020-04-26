North Korean Leader Kim Join-un’s Health Uncertain, Chinese Medical Team In North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un who underwent heart surgery earlier this month is in “grave danger” after the procedure, according to media reports. Meanwhile, a high-level medical team reportedly in North Korea.

Uncertainty over Kim Jong-uns health after report says North Korea leader in grave danger; South Korea calls claims untrue.

CNN quoted a US official as saying that they are monitoring intelligence input about Kim’s health.

On 15 April, Kim had missed the celebrations of his grandfather Kim Il Sung’s birth anniversary leading to speculations about his health.

Kim was last seen at a government meeting on 11 April. After the surgery, the 36-year-old leader is recovering at his private villa in Hyangsan County.

Meanwhile, The Korea Herald quoted Cheong Wa Dae (Blue House) spokesperson Kang Min-seok's text message to reporters in which he said, “So far we have detected no unusual signs in North Korea.” The daily also noted that another South Korean official responded to the CNN report via the Yonhap News Agency to state that nothing particularly pointed to Kim’s failing health, saying he had made several public appearances until recently.

South Korean online newspaper Daily NK put out an article saying that Kim had undergone the surgery on 12 April. The procedure was carried out at a hospital in the county of Hyangsan on the country's east coast.

Excessive smoking, obesity, and overwork were some of the reasons which led to the surgery.

This is not the first time that Kim’s absence in public has triggered speculation about his health. In 2014, State media reported that the North Korean leader was afflicted with an “uncomfortable physical condition” after he was seen with a pronounced limp and he failed to attend a crucial parliamentary session.