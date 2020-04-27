67 Indians Tested Negative In RDT In Banke

April 27, 2020, 1:05 p.m.

The Rapid Diagnostic Test ( RDT) reports of 67 Indians, who are being quarantined at the Kohalpur-based Hawaldar Ram Secondary School, have come negative reorts RSS.

According to Public Health Office, Banke, till Sunday, 663 people including Nepali underwent the coronavirus test. He further shared that 539 people went through RDT and 124 through PCR procedures in the district and 659 have tested negative while the reports of four are awaited. Presently, 140 Indians are in quarantine here reports RSS.

