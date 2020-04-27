Chinese Tourists Request Nepal Tourism Board To Make Arrangements To Return Home

Chinese Tourists Request Nepal Tourism Board To Make Arrangements To Return Home

April 27, 2020, 1:31 p.m.

At a time when many countries have already repatriated their citizens, some Chinese nationals who have been stranded in the country urged Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) seeking its support to return home.

Tired of waiting for repatriation flight from China, a group of Chinese knocked the door of NTB. They reached NTB carrying placards and urged the board to coordinate with the Chinese government to repatriate them.

After the Chinese embassy did not respond to the requests of the stranded Chinese nationals they have sought the support of the tourism board NTB official Lila Baniya told to The Himalayan Times.

“According to those who met us today there are around 400 Chinese who have been stranded here due to the lockdown and are staying in different locations inside the Valley,” Baniya said.

According to The Himalayan Times, the Chinese nationals informed NTB that they are running out of money and the embassy has requested them to stay in self-isolation at hotels that they are staying in currently.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

67 Indians Tested Negative In RDT In Banke
Apr 27, 2020
Nepal Rastra Bank To Announce Rs. 60 Billion Refinancing
Apr 27, 2020
More US States Set To Ease Coronavirus Lockdown Measures
Apr 27, 2020
Boris Johnson Back At Downing Street To Lead Response
Apr 27, 2020
Australia, Italy, New Zealand And Iran Move To Open Death Tall Reaches Globally 206,402
Apr 27, 2020

More on Tourism

Himalaya Airlines Contributes Rs 10 Million To Government COVID–19 Fund By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Kathmandu Marriot Hotel Lights Up In Love And Hope By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago
1721 Stranded Tourists Rescued From Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 1 day ago
Over 500 Foreign Nationals Evacuated From TIA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 1 day ago
Tara Air Ferries Essential Food Supplies To Humla By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 2 days ago
OYO Hotels & Homes Starts Free Stays For Stranded Tourists By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 3 days ago

The Latest

67 Indians Tested Negative In RDT In Banke By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2020
Missing The Menstruation Amidst COVID-19, Pandemic By Radha Paudel Apr 27, 2020
Nepal Rastra Bank To Announce Rs. 60 Billion Refinancing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2020
More US States Set To Ease Coronavirus Lockdown Measures By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2020
Boris Johnson Back At Downing Street To Lead Response By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2020
Australia, Italy, New Zealand And Iran Move To Open Death Tall Reaches Globally 206,402 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 27, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75