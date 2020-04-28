Nepal Conducts 54826 Coronavirus Test Till Tuesday

Dr.Bikas Devkota, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), informed that Nepal has conducted 54826 coronavirus test. During the last 24 hours Nepal conducted the test of 1193. Of total test, 10807 through PCR and 10807 through Rapid Diagnostic Test.

Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) confirmed two new coronaviurs infection in Rautaht district today. He also informed that local authorities have already sealed the areas and started tracing and contact persons of both the positive patients.

In his regular media briefing, Dr. Devkota said that there are 22099 people are in quarantine. Out of them, 107 are in isolation. Of them, four are in Kathmandu and 103 outside valley. There are 309 in red zone.