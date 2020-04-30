Nepal’s Economy To Grow By 2.27% Due To Pandemic

April 30, 2020, 9:46 a.m.

The government has projected that the economy of the country will expand by just 2.27 per cent this year breaking the high growth trajectory of above 6 per cent for the last three consecutive years reports The Rising Nepal.

"The economy will grow by 2.27 per cent at the constant price in the current FY, however, the estimates were made on the basis of the impacts of the pandemic on hotel, restaurants and international transportation since the situation in the recent future is unknown," said the CBS. But it said it was hopeful that the other economic sectors would revive gradually from mid-May.

"Severe impact of the coronavirus pandemic in major economic sectors and internal and external measures applied to check the spread of the virus will have repercussion in the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country," writes the daily quoting Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

According to daily, the statistical body under the National Planning Commission has prepared the growth estimates based on the first seven to nine months of the current fiscal year 2019/20.

