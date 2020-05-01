Chinese Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call On Chairman Dahal

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, paid a courtesy call on Chairman of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Friday reports Rastirya Samachar Samiti (RSS).

At the meeting held at Chairman Dahal's residence, Khumaltar, on Friday, they discussed Nepal's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and Chinese assistance to Nepal.

Chairman Dahal highly praised the Chinese government and its people, who were themselves fighting against the COVID-19, for their generous assistance to Nepal.

He also thanked the Chinese government for its help to Nepal, according to Dahal's press coordinator, Bishnu Sapkota.

On the occasion, Chinese Ambassador assured that China would continue its assistance to Nepal to fight against coronavirus and also augment the assistance in case of need.

The Chinese Ambassador had held meeting with senior leader of NCP, Madhav Kumar Nepal on Friday itself. Various dynamics of Nepal-China relations were discussed during the meeting, according to Bishnu Rijal, deputy chief of NCP's foreign department.