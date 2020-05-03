Pakistan Records 18806 Coronavirus Infection

May 3, 2020, 7:44 a.m.

Among the South Asian countries, Pakistan has second highest number of COVID-19 patients after India. Pakistan has reported 18806 by Monday Morning with 452 deaths and 4753 recovery.

According to Dawn, the highest numbers of case is in Sindha Province with 7102 followed by Panjab 6854. In its report, Dawan said infections Amongst Healthcare Workers increase by 75pc in a week.

At least 191 more healthcare providers and medical workers have tested positive for the coronavirus within a week, according to data shared by the National Emergency Operation Centre on Thursday.

An earlier report shared by the centre on April 23 had revealed that at least 253 healthcare workers in the country had been infected by the coronavirus. That number has now jumped by 191, or 75 per cent, to 444.

The latest report, which has data up until April 29, shows 216 doctors, 67 nurses and 161 healthcare staff have tested positive across the country up until now. Of these, 204 are in isolation at homes, 138 are admitted to hospitals while 94 have recovered from the virus.Dawn

Eight healthcare workers have died from the coronavirus so far. The first known Covid-19 fatality among the local medical community occurred in Gilgit Baltistan when a young doctor, Usama Riaz, succumbed to the disease in March.

The report adds that out of 444 infected with the virus, 138 were working in critical care while 306 were working in other wards of the hospitals. Contacts of the health professionals have been traced and tested, according to the report and some some 186 contacts have tested positive while test results of another 289 are awaited.

