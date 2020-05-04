15 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Nepalgunj, Life Under A Stress

Following identification of 15 cases in a single day, Nepalgunj City is now under psychological terror. With the support from local community, police and ward, District Administration office completely sealed the ward 8 and residential area of Muslim clerk.

Ward chair of Ward 8 Pramod Rizal said that the area is now completely sealed to stop human activities.

Out of 90 test of Swab, 15 persons came positive. With his wider interaction in the community, the ward is taking extensive swab test of the people leaving in the areas where sixty year old Muslim clerk.

Muslim clerk has been teaching three Madarsa in ward no 8 of Nepalgunj Sub-municipality.

Three males aged 16, 21 and 34 and three females aged 40, 55, 60 years tested positive for COVID-19 in the Polymerse Chain Reaction (PCR) test carried out at Bheri hospital's laboratory, informed Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), by issuing a press statement.

MoHP informed that all six patients were in supervision of health workers. Earlier Sunday, nine cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Nepalgunj and one in Birgunj.

With these six additional cases, number of COVID-19 cases confirmed today in Nepalgunj has reached 15 while the number of total cases in Nepal has soared to 75.