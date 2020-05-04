FAO Provides Rs.4.68 Grant To Nepal Under Green Climate Fund

May 4, 2020, 7:42 a.m.

Green Climate Fund under Food and Agriculture Organization provided Rs.4.68 billion (39.3 Million US dollar) grant assistance to Nepal. The money will be spent through government’s regular budget.

The Green Climate Fund (GCF)/Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) have agreed to provide financial grant assistance of USD 39.3 million (Approximately Rs. 4688.2 million) for the implementation of BRCRN project. The grant assistance will be mobilized through the budgetary system of the Government of Nepal.

The project aims to enhance the climate-resilience of ecosystems and vulnerable communities in Nepal´s Churia region through integrated Sustainable Natural Resource Management (SNRM) approaches The project will cover 26 river systems of the province no 1, 2 and Bagmati provinces and aims to benefit approximately 200681 households.

This project will benefit to women, indigenous people, dalit and vulnerable people of that area. The main components of this project are scaling up climate-resilient Sustainable Natural Resource Management (SNRM), strengthening institutions and planning for climate-resilient SNRM and improving knowledge, awareness and local capacity for climate-resilient SNRM. The project will be implemented for a period of six and half years. The Ministry of Forest and Environment will be the implementing agency for this project.

This is the first time that GCF fund is being utilized by the Government of Nepal through its budgetary system. The Agreement was signed by Shreekrishna Nepal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance on behalf of GoN and Somsak Pipoppinyo, Representative of FAO in Nepal & Bhutan on behalf of GCF/FAO. The GoN has expressed its sincere appreciation to the GCF/FAO for this assistance and its continued support to Nepal. Ministry of Finance

