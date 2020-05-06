NAC Wide-Body Planes Took Off To Beijing And Sydney Today

NAC Wide-Body Planes Took Off To Beijing And Sydney Today

May 6, 2020, 7:12 p.m.

Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) took off for two chartered flights today. The first charter flight was to Australia and second to Beijing. The flight to Australia included 127 Australian citizens, 149 Australian permanent residents, and 5 New Zealand nationals.

“Consistent with our prioritization of the most vulnerable, the flight also included 58 children of which 17 were infants under two years,” said Australian Embassy.

96147631_3617068531653438_4928443219466780672_n.jpg

Earlier,118 passengers were transported from locations outside Kathmandu, including 40 from Butwal/Chitwan, 18 from Jhapa and 18 from Pokhara. The return flight will carry 30,000 COVID-19 test kits, onboarded at Kuala Lumpur, to support Nepal's efforts to contain the Coronavirus.

NAC Fights.jpg

“Our gratitude is to Nepal Airlines and Nepal government authorities for making this all possible,” said Australian Embassy to Nepal.

Autralia flight.jpg

The flight to Beijing was chartered by the private businessmen to bring the essential medical supplies and by the related countries to rescue their citizens from Nepal, NAC spokesperson Archana Khadka said.

As per the NAC's flight schedule, the first chartered flight took off from here for Sydney of Australia. It will return from Sydney on Thursday and land at Tribhuvan International Airport at 5 pm. On its return journey from Sydney, the plane will be empty and directly fly to Kathmandu. It will be a 12 and half hour duration flight.

The second plane left for Beijing at 5.30 pm today and return to Kathmandu on Thursday. It will be NAC's historic first flight to Beijing. This flight would be of around seven hours' duration.

Meanwhile, NAC is also operating a chartered flight to Seoul, South Korea on May 12. A wide-body aircraft will take off for Seoul at 5 pm on this day and return to Kathmandu at 8.45 am the next day. This flight has been chartered by the Non-Resident Nepalis Association Korea to take Nepali workers to South Korea.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Minister Pun Request Provincial Ministers To Submit Their Budget Priorities
May 06, 2020
COVID-19: 333 People Are In Red Zone In Nepal
May 06, 2020
17 New Cases Of COVID-19 Have Been Confirmed In Birgunj, Total Tally Reached To 99
May 06, 2020
Nepal Extends Lockdown Till May 18
May 06, 2020
Six Indians Discharged Following Recovery From Kosi Coronavirus Hospital
May 06, 2020

More on News

17 New Cases Of COVID-19 Have Been Confirmed In Birgunj, Total Tally Reached To 99 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 34 minutes ago
Nepal Extends Lockdown Till May 18 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 7 hours, 33 minutes ago
Six Indians Discharged Following Recovery From Kosi Coronavirus Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 58 minutes ago
MoHP And WHO Send Health Experts In Nepalgunj Following Spread Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 5 minutes ago
Three Recovered Patients Test Positive For COVID-19 Again In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 24 minutes ago
MoEST Directs Schools Not To Enroll Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 36 minutes ago

The Latest

Minister Pun Request Provincial Ministers To Submit Their Budget Priorities By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2020
COVID-19: 333 People Are In Red Zone In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2020
TIA Runway Expansion Work At Final Stage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2020
Bangladesh Reopening Shopping Malls And Other Businesses Despite Rise In Death Toll By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2020
COVID-19 Cases Rise In India With 3,900 Infections, 195 Deaths In 24 Hours By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2020
White House Plans To Disband Virus Task Force By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75