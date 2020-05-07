China Provides Medical Assistance To Nepal

China Provides Medical Assistance To Nepal

May 7, 2020, 10:04 a.m.

Chinese Embassy in Nepal and the Department of Asian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, was handed over to the Ministry of Health and Population.

China has provided assistance of medical supplies to Nepal to help Nepal stem the spread of COVID-19. This is the third batch of medical assistance China offered to Nepal since first case of COVID-19 was reported in Nepal.

Among the medical supplies provided today are 10,000 KN95 masks, 338,000 disposable surgical masks and 9,000 PPEs and protective goggles.

The medical assistance jointly donated by Chinese Embassy in Nepal and the Department of Asian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, was handed over to the Ministry of Health and Population.

According to a press release issued by the Chinese Embassy in Nepal, the embassy has always contacted and coordinated with the relevant domestic departments, repeatedly provided much-needed medical materials to Nepal.

Previously, Government of Gansu Province and Gansu Province Urban and Rural Development Investment Group have donated medical supplies including PPEs, masks and medical gloves to the governments of Province Bagmati and Province No. 5 of Nepal, read the statement.

The Buddhist Association of Hainan Province, China, Hongfa Temple in Shenzhen City and Chinese Temple in Lumbini, Nepal have jointly donated 200,000 disposable medical masks and 10,000 KN95 masks to the Nepali side. We hope all the materials from China could help Nepal in its fighting against the pandemic. China would like to continue to join hands with Nepal to win the final victory against COVID-19, the statement added.

