Nepal’s Lawmakers Tested For Coronavirus

A total of 441 swab samples of 179 members of the House of Representatives (HoR) and 33 National Assembly (NA) members for COVID-19 test have been collected in the federal parliament today.
Likewise, swabs of 229 parliament workers have also been collected for COVID-19 test through PCR technique, informed the parliament secretariat.
Swab samples of the remaining members of the parliament, workers and security officials would be collected tomorrow morning from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM.
