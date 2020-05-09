Japanese Prime Minister Abe, US President Trump Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo and US President Donald Trump have agreed to continue working together to help bring the coronavirus pandemic to an end soon reports NHK.

The two leaders spoke over the phone for about 40 minutes on Friday morning, Japan time, at Tokyo's request. Their phone summit was the first since late March, when the main topic was the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Abe and Trump shared the latest information on the outbreaks in their countries and the measures that are being taken to contain the virus. They discussed efforts to develop medicines and vaccines, as well as steps for reopening their economies.

They also confirmed they will closely cooperate to resolve the issues of North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals and its nuclear and missile programs.

Abe and Trump also agreed to cooperate to ensure the success of the rescheduled Tokyo Games that will be held next year.

The two shared the view that the international community, including China, should work together in the fight against the virus. Trump has recently stepped up his criticism of China for its handling of the outbreak.