Japanese Prime Minister Abe, US President Trump Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic

Japanese Prime Minister Abe, US President Trump Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic

May 9, 2020, 8:07 a.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo and US President Donald Trump have agreed to continue working together to help bring the coronavirus pandemic to an end soon reports NHK.

The two leaders spoke over the phone for about 40 minutes on Friday morning, Japan time, at Tokyo's request. Their phone summit was the first since late March, when the main topic was the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Abe and Trump shared the latest information on the outbreaks in their countries and the measures that are being taken to contain the virus. They discussed efforts to develop medicines and vaccines, as well as steps for reopening their economies.

They also confirmed they will closely cooperate to resolve the issues of North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals and its nuclear and missile programs.

Abe and Trump also agreed to cooperate to ensure the success of the rescheduled Tokyo Games that will be held next year.

The two shared the view that the international community, including China, should work together in the fight against the virus. Trump has recently stepped up his criticism of China for its handling of the outbreak.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

China To Repatriate Its Citizens From Nepal: Chinese Embassy Spokesperson
May 09, 2020
Record 2000 New Covid-19 Cases Reported In A Single day In Pakistan
May 09, 2020
Himalaya Airlines To Bring COVID-19 Medical Supplies From Chinese City Chongqing Today
May 09, 2020
IMF Approves Over Rs. 25 Billion (US$ 214 Million) To Nepal To Address The COVID-19
May 09, 2020
7 New Cases In Nepal, Total Reaches To 109
May 09, 2020

More on International

WHO Considers Sending New Mission To China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
COVID-19: UK Reports Highest Official Death Toll In Europe By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
EU Raises $8 Billion For Coronavirus Vaccine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
North Korea Fires Gunshots, South Korea Says Likely Unintentional By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 19 hours ago
World Should Follow Korea On COVID-19 Fight: UN Secretary General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
N.K. Leader Kim Jong-un Out Of Public Eye For 20th Straight Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago

The Latest

China To Repatriate Its Citizens From Nepal: Chinese Embassy Spokesperson By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2020
Record 2000 New Covid-19 Cases Reported In A Single day In Pakistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2020
Global Race To Find The Vaccine And Nepal By Mahesh Koirala May 09, 2020
Remote Auditing Is Not Wishful Thinking By Bishal Raj Paudyal and Sakar Koirala May 09, 2020
Himalaya Airlines To Bring COVID-19 Medical Supplies From Chinese City Chongqing Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2020
IMF Approves Over Rs. 25 Billion (US$ 214 Million) To Nepal To Address The COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 09, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75