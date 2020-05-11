24 New COVID-19 Cases Confirm In Nepal, Total Tally Reaches 134.

Following six new confirmed cases in Kapilvastu, six in Rupandehi and one in Bardia on Monday, Nepal’s national COVID-19 tally has jumped to 134. Earlier 10 cases in Kapilvastu and one case in Saptari identified.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, this is the single day highest cases identified in Nepal.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, their swab samples tested in National Health Laboratory in Kathmandu. The health condition of the patients, all of them males, aged 18-34 years, is reported to be normal.