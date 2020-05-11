One More New Cases Confirmed In Dharan Total Tally Reaches To 121

One More New Cases Confirmed In Dharan Total Tally Reaches To 121

May 11, 2020, 5:02 p.m.

BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan, informed that another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed taking the tally to 121.

An 18-year old male of Dagneshwori Municipality-3 tested positive for the virus in PCR test done at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, Dharan.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, his health condition is normal and he is in contact with the health workers, informed the Ministry.

