53 Coronavirus Positive Cases In Province 5 Of Nepal

May 12, 2020, 6:53 a.m.

Nepali migrant workers entering India are the largest carriers of coronavirus pandemic in Nepal. Cases imported from India increase over 50 last two days. As the entry of Nepali migrant workers increase, province 5 is turning into a major hotspot for coronavirus in Nepal. Those affected Nepalese returned from New Delhi and Mumbai. In the last one week, 22 cases identified in Rupandehi and Kapilbastu.

Of total 134 positive cases in Nepal, 53 in province 5. Three districts of Province 5 Rupandehi, Kapilvastu and Banke have almost 40 percent of coronavirus affected population of Nepal. Now Banke has 24, Kapilvastu 21, Rupandehi 7 and Bardia 1.

Those who infected positive return form Mumbai a week ago. They entered Nepal sneaking from the border during the period of lockdown. Administrative officer of Samari Rural Municipality Tek Raj Bhattarai said that they are sending all those who come from India.

Pradesh-52.jpg

As the government has intensified the PCR testing in the quarantine, more new cases are surfacing. After the number of an infected person increase, the number of quarantine increased.

Those 11 who infected positive in Kapilvastu were leaving in a Madarsa in Bhaisadhan. The further PCR test is going on at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) Yesterday.

