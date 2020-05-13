COVID-19: 245 Persons Are Now In Isolation In Nepal,219 Total Infection

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population said that there are 14313 persons in quarantine all over Nepal. He also said that there are 245 persons including infected and possibly infected in isolation. Of them, 6 are in Kathmandu Valley and 239 outside the valley. Two persons discharged from Hospital after recovery. The total discharge number is 35 Nepal has now 219 COVID-19 Infection persons..

In his daily media briefing, Dr. Devkota shared different labs and centers have conducted 3049 sample tests in the last 24 hours throughout the country. Out of them, 2357 cases are through PCR and 692 through RDT.

Dr. Devkota said that Nepal has conducted a 21340 test through PCR and 60319 through RDT till now. In total 81659 cases have already been tested over the moth, For detail MoPH

He also said nine persons added in the red zone today and it reached 334 persons in red zone till now.