Narayani Hospital In Birgunj Is Packed With 70 COVID-19 Patients

Narayani Hospital In Birgunj Is Packed With 70 COVID-19 Patients

May 14, 2020, 5:52 p.m.

Dr. Madan Uadhyaya, Medical Superintendent of the Naryani Hospital Birgunj , said that the hospital does not have additional beds to admit new COVID-19 patients.

He said that 18 COVID-19 confirmed were kept at quarantine due to lack of beds in isolation ward of the hospital.

Dr. Upadhyaya said that 69 COVID-19 patients are already at the hospital informing that the hospital beds will not be enough to admit more COVID-19 patients. "Our isolation ward has 70 beds. Thus, we won't be admitting COVID-19 patients anymore," said Dr. Upadhyaya.

A 38-year old staff nurse working at isolation ward of Narayani Hospital, Birgunj, has tested positive for COVID-19. She had tested negative for the virus in two PCR tests but she tested positive in the third test.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Parsa has reached 85, including two journalists and one staff nurse.

COVID-19 cases are now being seen in rural areas of the district including Jayamangalpur, Samjhauta, Tulasibarba, Dhobni and Bhiswa. The virus infection, which was previously seen only in Birgunj Metropolitan City-1, 2 and 3 has now spread to BMC-4, 16, 17 and 18.

Upadhyaya said that initially, the isolation ward had only five beds. Along with the increase in COVID-19 patients, the number of beds was increased to 70, he added.

The 69 COVID-19 patients were kept in isolation in ICU, maternity, surgical and orthopedic wards of the hospital.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

How Can An Employer Pay Full Salary To Employees Without Income? Senior Advocate Dr. Gandhi Pandit
May 14, 2020
Nepal Conducts 84991 Coronavirus Tests
May 14, 2020
Over 440,000 Additional Children Under Five Could Die In The Next Six Months In South Asia: UNICEF
May 14, 2020
Government Has No Plan Rescuing Nepali Nationals From India And Overseas: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada
May 14, 2020
Seven New Cases Conformed Thrusday, National Tally Jumps To 246
May 14, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Conducts 84991 Coronavirus Tests By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 5 minutes ago
Seven New Cases Conformed Thrusday, National Tally Jumps To 246 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 16 minutes ago
Global Coronavirus Cases Top 4.3 Million, 1.54 Million Recoveries: Johns Hopkins University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 53 minutes ago
Coronavirus May Never Go Away: WHO By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 27 minutes ago
Nepal’s Coronavirus Infection Cases Reaches To 243 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 45 minutes ago
COVID-19: 245 Persons Are Now In Isolation In Nepal,219 Total Infection By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago

The Latest

How Can An Employer Pay Full Salary To Employees Without Income? Senior Advocate Dr. Gandhi Pandit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2020
Importance Of Wildlife By Bijaya Raj Paudyal May 14, 2020
Growing Fire Incidents Wreaking Heavy Losses in Nepal By Dr. Dhruba Gautam May 14, 2020
Over 440,000 Additional Children Under Five Could Die In The Next Six Months In South Asia: UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2020
Government Has No Plan Rescuing Nepali Nationals From India And Overseas: Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2020
Bangladesh Total COVID-19 Cases Cross 17000 Mark By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 14, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75