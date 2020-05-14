Narayani Hospital In Birgunj Is Packed With 70 COVID-19 Patients

Dr. Madan Uadhyaya, Medical Superintendent of the Naryani Hospital Birgunj , said that the hospital does not have additional beds to admit new COVID-19 patients.

He said that 18 COVID-19 confirmed were kept at quarantine due to lack of beds in isolation ward of the hospital.

Dr. Upadhyaya said that 69 COVID-19 patients are already at the hospital informing that the hospital beds will not be enough to admit more COVID-19 patients. "Our isolation ward has 70 beds. Thus, we won't be admitting COVID-19 patients anymore," said Dr. Upadhyaya.

A 38-year old staff nurse working at isolation ward of Narayani Hospital, Birgunj, has tested positive for COVID-19. She had tested negative for the virus in two PCR tests but she tested positive in the third test.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Parsa has reached 85, including two journalists and one staff nurse.

COVID-19 cases are now being seen in rural areas of the district including Jayamangalpur, Samjhauta, Tulasibarba, Dhobni and Bhiswa. The virus infection, which was previously seen only in Birgunj Metropolitan City-1, 2 and 3 has now spread to BMC-4, 16, 17 and 18.

Upadhyaya said that initially, the isolation ward had only five beds. Along with the increase in COVID-19 patients, the number of beds was increased to 70, he added.

The 69 COVID-19 patients were kept in isolation in ICU, maternity, surgical and orthopedic wards of the hospital.