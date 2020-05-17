Nepal Confirms Second COVID-19 Death

Dr. Bikas Devkota, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has confirmed second death of COVID-19 in Nepal.

Dr. Devkota, Spokesperson of the ministry, said in the daily media briefing today that a 25-year old male died of COVID-19 in Banke-based quarantine today.

The youth staying at Dipendra Secondary School's quarantine in Narainapur Rural Municipality-5, Banke breathed his last today morning at 6:20 AM.

The deceased had returned to Nepal from Mumbai, India on May 13.

"The deceased had fallen sick from Saturday evening." said Krishna Chandra Maurya, Ward Chair of Nairanapur-5. "Others staying at quarantine said that the youth had fainted after continuous vomiting and he died before being taken to the hospital."

Swab sample of the deceased was collected on Saturday as he had come in direct contact with eight COVID-19 patients found in Narainapur two days ago.

After eight persons who had returned from Mumbai tested positive for virus in Narainapur, 263 swab samples of people who had been in contact with the COVID-19 patients, including the deceased, were collected on Saturday.