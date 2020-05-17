Nepal Has Conducted 95929 COVID-19 Tests Till Sunday

Nepal Has Conducted 95929 COVID-19 Tests Till Sunday

May 17, 2020, 7:22 p.m.

Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) Dr. Bikas Devkota said that the 28160 PCR tests have been conducted till Sunday. Similarly, 67769 cases of COVID-19 have been tested through RDT. For detail MoPH

Nepal has tested 95929 coronavirus cases through PCR and RDT till Sunday. He also said that 1469 tests through PCR have been conducted in the last 24 hours alone.

Following the numbers of coronavirus infection in Kathmandu Valley, the Ministry has decided to collect over 400 samples tests through PCR and RDT. The sample collections have already started.

The ministry also issued directives for the RDT test for private and community hospitals. Dr. Devkota said that there are 346 people in isolation and out of the 35 in Kathmandu Valley.

He also said that there are 18357 persons are in isolation in different parts of Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Decides To Extend Lockdown Till June 2
May 17, 2020
Nepal Receives Anti-retro-viral (ARV) Medicine From U.S. Government
May 17, 2020
Nepal To Evacuate Stranded Nepali In Different Parts Of The World
May 17, 2020
India Extends Lockdown Till May 31, Guidelines To Be Issued Soon
May 17, 2020
Nepal To Extend Lockdown
May 17, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Receives Anti-retro-viral (ARV) Medicine From U.S. Government By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
Nepal Confirms Second COVID-19 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
National COVID-19 Tally Reaches 291 With Ten More Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 51 minutes ago
1.8 Million Patients Recover From Coronavirus Infection By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 4 minutes ago
Nepal Confirms First COVID-19 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal Performed 92440 Coronavirus Test Till Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Decides To Extend Lockdown Till June 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2020
Nepal To Evacuate Stranded Nepali In Different Parts Of The World By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2020
India Extends Lockdown Till May 31, Guidelines To Be Issued Soon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2020
Nepal To Extend Lockdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2020
Ninety Six People Of Nepali Origin Dead, Near 7000 Infected By COVID-19 Worldwide By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2020
World Tourism Remains At A Standstill As 100 Percent Of Countries Impose Restrictions On Travel All Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75