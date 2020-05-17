Nepal Has Conducted 95929 COVID-19 Tests Till Sunday

Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH) Dr. Bikas Devkota said that the 28160 PCR tests have been conducted till Sunday. Similarly, 67769 cases of COVID-19 have been tested through RDT. For detail MoPH

Nepal has tested 95929 coronavirus cases through PCR and RDT till Sunday. He also said that 1469 tests through PCR have been conducted in the last 24 hours alone.

Following the numbers of coronavirus infection in Kathmandu Valley, the Ministry has decided to collect over 400 samples tests through PCR and RDT. The sample collections have already started.

The ministry also issued directives for the RDT test for private and community hospitals. Dr. Devkota said that there are 346 people in isolation and out of the 35 in Kathmandu Valley.

He also said that there are 18357 persons are in isolation in different parts of Nepal.