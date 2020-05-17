Nepal Receives Anti-retro-viral (ARV) Medicine From U.S. Government

U.S. Government Delivers Emergency Shipment of Anti-retroviral (ARV) Medicine

May 17, 2020, 8:21 p.m.

Nepal received a shipment of much needed Anti-retroviral (ARV) medicine that has been in short supply since March. These medicines will ensure continuity of care for 18,628 people living with HIV (PLHIV) in Nepal in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. Before the arrival of this shipment, Nepal was within days of running out of ARVs, and some patients had only one or two doses of medication left.

According to a press release issued by The U.S. Embassy in Nepal, the U.S. Government was pleased to have been able to work with suppliers, shippers, and officials in both India and Nepal to purchase and import these life-saving drugs, which will ensure an uninterrupted supply of medicines to PLHIV in Nepal. USAID, through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), and the Global Fund partnered to purchase more than $300,000 in ARV medicine for this shipment.

For decades, the United States has been the world's largest provider of bilateral assistance in global health. Since 2009, American taxpayers have generously provided more than $100 billion in health assistance and nearly $70 billion in humanitarian assistance worldwide, including about $603 million in health assistance for Nepal over the past 20 years.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Decides To Extend Lockdown Till June 2
May 17, 2020
Nepal To Evacuate Stranded Nepali In Different Parts Of The World
May 17, 2020
Nepal Has Conducted 95929 COVID-19 Tests Till Sunday
May 17, 2020
India Extends Lockdown Till May 31, Guidelines To Be Issued Soon
May 17, 2020
Nepal To Extend Lockdown
May 17, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Has Conducted 95929 COVID-19 Tests Till Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
Nepal Confirms Second COVID-19 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
National COVID-19 Tally Reaches 291 With Ten More Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 51 minutes ago
1.8 Million Patients Recover From Coronavirus Infection By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 4 minutes ago
Nepal Confirms First COVID-19 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Nepal Performed 92440 Coronavirus Test Till Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Decides To Extend Lockdown Till June 2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2020
Nepal To Evacuate Stranded Nepali In Different Parts Of The World By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2020
India Extends Lockdown Till May 31, Guidelines To Be Issued Soon By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2020
Nepal To Extend Lockdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2020
Ninety Six People Of Nepali Origin Dead, Near 7000 Infected By COVID-19 Worldwide By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2020
World Tourism Remains At A Standstill As 100 Percent Of Countries Impose Restrictions On Travel All Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 17, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75