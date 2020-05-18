Nepal Carried Out 100929 COVID-19 Tests With 30,723 Through PCR

May 18, 2020, 8:15 p.m.

Spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) Dr. Bikas Devkota said that 412 persons are in isolation. Among those isolated, 26 are in Kathmandu valley while the remaining 386 are outside.

In its regular press briefing, he shared that the there are 20,090 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country. He said that 100,292 test have been carried out. Of them, 30,723 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 69,560 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT). According to Ministry, 4,389 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.

.Twenty-three new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of those in the red zone to 405. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.

As of today, the country has witnessed 357 cases of coronavirus infection including 298 males and 59 females while 36 persons have been discharged from the hospitals with confirmation of 2 COVID-19 fatalities.

Moreover, all family members of 29-year old firs female who lost her life to COVID-19 in Nepal on May 16, have tested negative for the virus in PCR test.

Dr Ramesh Makaju, administrative director of Dhulikhel Hospital said that the deceased's family, along with the 13-days old newborn tested negative for COVID-19.

Right after the 29-year old postpartum female died, swab samples of her husband, mother, sister and the newborn was collected for PCR test.

Although the family members have tested negative for the virus, discussions are being held to keep them in quarantine for 14 days.

Dr Makaju further informed that swab samples of four health workers including a doctor who had come in direct contact with the deceased would be collected for PCR test after five days.

"If the test is performed immediately, chances are high for them to test negative for COVID-19. Thus, we have decided to conduct the PCR test after five days," said Dr Makaju.

