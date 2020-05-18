Nepal To Evacuate Stranded Migrant Workers From Gulf Countries

Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Gyawali said that the government is considering evacuating stranded Nepalese from Israel, Cyprus and Gulf countries. In his interview with Kanitpur Television, he said that the government is working to evacuate twenty thousand stranded migrant workers.

Nepal Army will play coordinated role in the process of re-partition. According to Deshsanchar, re-partition of the first batch of migrant workers will start next week.

Nepal is planning to evacuate over 350,000 from India through rod and almost 1 million from Gulf countries through organized manner. Along with Gulf, large numbers of Nepalese are strained in US. Australia, Europe, Bangladesh, Pakistan and other countries.