Eleven Security Officials Confirmed Infection Of COVID-19

Eleven frontline security personnel of Nepali Army (NA), Nepal Police (NP), Armed Police Force (APF) and National Investigation Department (NID) have been infected with the virus until now.

Out of 11 COVID-19 infected, two are NA officials, five NP officials, three APF officials and one is from NID. Out of the infected security officials, two are in Janakpur, four each in Kapilvastu and Kathmandu, two are one is in Bara.

According to The Rising Nepal, the Kalimati area has been sealed off from Wednesday morning after a police constable and a sub inspector of Metropolitan Police Circle, Kalimati, tested positive for COVID-19.

After a person was detected to be infected with COVID-19, Maitidevi area in the capital city has also been sealed off.

Main entrance of the Police office has been closed. All police officials working at Kalimati have been kept within the circle by maintaining social distance. More security forces from Swoyambhu and Kritipur have been deployed in Kalimati area, said Gyawali.

The COVID-19 infected police personnel are receiving treatment at Balambu-based Armed Police Force Hospital. Suspected to have been infected at Kalimati fruits and vegetables market reports the daily.