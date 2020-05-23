Brazil Becomes Second Coronavirus Epicenter

Health authorities in Brazil confirm 330,890 coronavirus cases and more than 21,000 deaths.

South America has become an "epicentre" of the COVID-19 pandemic with Brazil the hardest-hit country, the World Health Organization said.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 5.2 million globally, with over 337,000 fatalities and over two million recoveries, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. is leading the world in the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths, totaling more than 1.6 million and over 95,000, respectively. The number of deaths is projected to exceed 100,000 by June 1, according to U.S. CDC Director Robert Redfield.

The Chinese mainland has 82,971 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,711 are imported. Also, 370 asymptomatic patients are under medical observation. China's COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,645.

The Chinese mainland recorded zero new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Friday.

Japan lifted the state of emergency on Thursday for the regions of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo.

Britain will introduce a 14-day quarantine for almost all international travellers from June 8, interior minister Priti Patel has said, with anyone breaking the rules facing a $1,218 fine.

Some 80 million infants could be at risk of vaccine-preventable diseases like diphtheria, measles and polio due to disruption of routine immunisation caused by the pandemic, UN agencies have warned.

More than 5.2 million people around the world are now confirmed to have the coronavirus, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University. More than 337,000 people have died globally while some two million people have recovered.