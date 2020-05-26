43 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Birgunj Following Recovery

Forty-three COVID-19 patients discharged from Naryani Hospital last night following the recover. According to Medical Superintendent Madan Kumar Upadhyaya, they were discharged following negative of swab results in two consecutive tests.

Out of 43, two are media persons. Those who discharged from the hospital include 28 from Birgunj Metropolitan City, 7 Chhiparmai Rural Municipality, 6 Dhobini Rural Municipality and 1 Sarlahi and one Indian Citizen.

Following this, all the COVID-19 patients admitted in the hospital are discharged. Earlier, 27 COVID-19 patients discharged from the hospital. There are now 28 COVID-19 patients in COVID-19 Gandak Hospital.