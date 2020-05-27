With 114 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed, National Tally Soars To 886

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) Dr. Bikas Devkota said that 114 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed today. He said that this is record number of case in Nepal.

Addressing the daily press briefing, Dr. Devkota said that they are from Makwanpur, Rukum, Dang, Banke, Siraha, Bara, Saptari, Rautahat, Baglung and Jhapa.

He said that they tested positive for COIVD-19 in RT-PCR test conducted in Kathmandu and Birgunj. According to MoPH 35 from Rautahat, Jhapa 17, Makwanpur 2, Baglung 6, Bara 8, Saptari 11, Dang 15, Surkhet 15,, Banke 16, Siraha 2 and East Rukum 3.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 886, including 183 cases of recovery and four death cases.