With 114 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed, National Tally Soars To 886

With 114 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed, National Tally Soars To 886

May 27, 2020, 6:09 p.m.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) Dr. Bikas Devkota said that 114 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed today. He said that this is record number of case in Nepal.

Addressing the daily press briefing, Dr. Devkota said that they are from Makwanpur, Rukum, Dang, Banke, Siraha, Bara, Saptari, Rautahat, Baglung and Jhapa.

He said that they tested positive for COIVD-19 in RT-PCR test conducted in Kathmandu and Birgunj. According to MoPH 35 from Rautahat, Jhapa 17, Makwanpur 2, Baglung 6, Bara 8, Saptari 11, Dang 15, Surkhet 15,, Banke 16, Siraha 2 and East Rukum 3.

With this, the national COVID-19 tally has reached 886, including 183 cases of recovery and four death cases.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal COVID-19 Update: More Than 70,000 In Quarantine
May 27, 2020
28 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Various Hospitals After Recovery
May 27, 2020
21 More COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Birgunj Following Recovery
May 27, 2020
Nepal’s Service Sector Including Tourism Suffer Badly: IFC
May 27, 2020
FAO Observes First International Tea Day
May 27, 2020

More on Health

Nepal COVID-19 Update: More Than 70,000 In Quarantine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
28 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Various Hospitals After Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 46 minutes ago
21 More COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Birgunj Following Recovery By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 22 minutes ago
Anti-viral Drug Remdesivir Appears Promising To Treat COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 5 minutes ago
Global coronavirus Cases Top 5.5 Million: Johns Hopkins University By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 25 minutes ago
Province 5 Has Highest Number Of COVID-19 Infection Cases With 331 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago

The Latest

Boosting The Nepalese Rural Economy By Shivaram Pd. Koirala, PhD May 27, 2020
Nepal’s Service Sector Including Tourism Suffer Badly: IFC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 27, 2020
FAO Observes First International Tea Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 27, 2020
COVID-19: Faced With Unprecedented Challenges, Nepal Deserves A Comprehensive Code By Jivesh Jha May 27, 2020
Madhesh Based Party Demand To Include Its Agenda In The Amendment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 27, 2020
Twitter Tags Trump Tweet With Fact-checking Warning By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 27, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75