28 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Various Hospitals After Recovery

28 COVID-19 patients from Parsa, Bara, Udayapurr and Banke districts who were receiving treatment at Koshi Hospital, Biratnagar, Gandak COVID-19 Special Hospital in Birgunj and Sushil Koirala Cancer Hosptial in Nepalguj, have been discharged after recovering from the virus today.
Three women aged 36, 40 and 64 and a 58-year old male of Triyuga-3, Bhulke, 21 from Bigunj and 3 from Nepalgunj were discharged after testing negative for the virus in the last two consecutive COVID-19 tests informed Dr. Bikas Devkota, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said in a press conference.
The Koshi Hospital has recorded 30 cases of recovery until now while 31 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment in the Hospital.
With this, 183 persons recovered from coronavirus in Nepal.
VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75