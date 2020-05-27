28 COVID-19 Patients Discharged From Various Hospitals After Recovery

28 COVID-19 patients from Parsa, Bara, Udayapurr and Banke districts who were receiving treatment at Koshi Hospital, Biratnagar, Gandak COVID-19 Special Hospital in Birgunj and Sushil Koirala Cancer Hosptial in Nepalguj, have been discharged after recovering from the virus today.

Three women aged 36, 40 and 64 and a 58-year old male of Triyuga-3, Bhulke, 21 from Bigunj and 3 from Nepalgunj were discharged after testing negative for the virus in the last two consecutive COVID-19 tests informed Dr. Bikas Devkota, spokesperson of Ministry of Health and Population said in a press conference.

The Koshi Hospital has recorded 30 cases of recovery until now while 31 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment in the Hospital.

With this, 183 persons recovered from coronavirus in Nepal.