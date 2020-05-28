One More Dies In Kist Hospital Due To COVID-19

May 28, 2020, 6:14 a.m.

After a patient dies with infection of coronavirus, KIST Hospital is now under high alert with 20 medical staffs involved in the treatment are now under self quarantine. Although the Ministry of Health and Population is yet to confirm officially, Deshsanchr report citing local police officials that 56 years old person who admitted to the hospital’s ICU ward died due to COVID-19.

The person who died and tested positive of COVID-19 was a resident of Bungmati of Lalitpur Metropolitan City. He was admitted to KIST Hospital in serious conditions referral from Patan Hospital.

Following his admission to KIST hospital, his swab was sent to Central Public Health Lab Teku for coronavirus test.

Although swab of all the patients under a treatment in Kist hospital’s ICU Ward were sent for test, on other patient also tested COVID-19 positive. The person is now in isolation unit of the hospital. Report of other one patient is yet to come.

The hospital said that ICU Ward service is temporarily suspended. However, it will continue to provide other services.

