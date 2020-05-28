Prime Minister Dr. Khatiwada Presented Budget For FY 2020/21

Finance Minister Dr Yubaraj Khatiwada has started presenting the budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2020/21 at the Federal Parliament today.

"The budget for upcoming FY will be focused on overcoming the challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr Khatiwada.

Finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada said that the budget for prevention and treatment of infectious disease such as COVID-19 was increased in the upcoming Fiscal Year (FY) 2020/21.

Presenting the budget for FY 2020/21 at the joint session of the Federal Parliament today, FM Dr Khatiwada said, "A total budget of Rs. 6 billion has been allocated for health equipment, medicines and health services required for prevention and treatment of COVID-19."

Dr Khatiwada also said that Rs. 90 billion was allocated for the Ministry of Health and Population.

"Health insurance worth Rs. 500,000 will be provided as incentive to health workers and Rs. 7 billion has been allocated for health insurance, in order to ease consumption of health services for general public," he added.

Stating that the budget during 2015/16 had defeated the difficulties created by earthquake in 2015, Finance Minister Khatiwada said that the budget for the upcoming year would help the country rise from the economic damages created by the pandemic.