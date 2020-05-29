Local People In Rautahat Obstructed Health Workers To Take COVID-19 Patients

May 29, 2020, 2:46 p.m.

Local people in Rautahat obstructed police and health workers to take COVID-19 patients in isolation ward of the district. Two men residing in Anwarul Islamic Madrasa of Jokhama, Ishnath-7, had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

The locals were demanding to treat the patients within their municipality.

The police opened 12 round of blank fire to take the situation under control. The police vans have been damaged by the protestors, informed Rabiraj Khadka, Superintendent of Police.

According to The Rising Nepal, a nasty scuffle erupted between the police and the locals here when the police tried to take two COVID-19 patients of Ishnath Municipality into the isolation facility of the hospital for treatment on Friday.

While police personnel and health workers were trying to take them in isolation within the district, the discussion between the front line workers and the locals turned into a fight.

