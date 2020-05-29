Melamchi Drinking Water Project Receives Rs. 5 Billion

Melamchi Drinking Water Project Receives Rs. 5 Billion

May 29, 2020, 8:02 a.m.

Finance Minister Dr Yubaraj Khatiwada allocated Rs 5 billion for Melamchi drinking water project.

Presenting the budget he said that the project will operate from upcoming year. "The primary works of Melamchi Drinking Water Project has completed and the service would operate from upcoming year," said finance Minister Dr. Khatiwada, presenting budget for Fiscal Year 2020/21,

