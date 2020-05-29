With 170 New COVID-19 Cases, Nepal’s Total Reaches To 1212

Spokesperson of The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) Dr. Bikas Devkota has confirmed 170 new COVID-19 cases today.

Those 170 infected people from Jhapa, Saptari, Bara, Parsa, Sarlahi, Myagdi, Banke, Kapilvastu, Nawalparasi, Rautahat, Rupandehi and Dang tested positive for the virus, said Dr Bikash Devkota, spokesperson of the ministry, in the daily press briefing today.

With this, Nepal's national COVID-19 tally has reached 1,212, including 206 cases of recovery and six death cases.

Infection of SARS-CoV-2 or the novel coronavirus has spread across 52 districts out of 77 districts in the country. The remaining patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.