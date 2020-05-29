With 170 New COVID-19 Cases, Nepal’s Total Reaches To 1212

With 170 New COVID-19 Cases, Nepal’s Total Reaches To 1212

May 29, 2020, 5:09 p.m.

Spokesperson of The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) Dr. Bikas Devkota has confirmed 170 new COVID-19 cases today.

Those 170 infected people from Jhapa, Saptari, Bara, Parsa, Sarlahi, Myagdi, Banke, Kapilvastu, Nawalparasi, Rautahat, Rupandehi and Dang tested positive for the virus, said Dr Bikash Devkota, spokesperson of the ministry, in the daily press briefing today.

With this, Nepal's national COVID-19 tally has reached 1,212, including 206 cases of recovery and six death cases.

Infection of SARS-CoV-2 or the novel coronavirus has spread across 52 districts out of 77 districts in the country. The remaining patients are receiving treatment in various hospitals across the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Carried Out 169632 COVID-19 Tests
May 29, 2020
India Records 165,799 Cases, Ninth Highest In The World
May 29, 2020
Local People In Rautahat Obstructed Health Workers To Take COVID-19 Patients
May 29, 2020
Nepal Army Regrets The Reckless, Mischievous And Irresponsible Write-up In Hindustan Times
May 29, 2020
‘Ministers With Children’ Campaign Brings Children’s Voices
May 29, 2020

More on Health

Nepal Carried Out 169632 COVID-19 Tests By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 minutes ago
Local People In Rautahat Obstructed Health Workers To Take COVID-19 Patients By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
Nepal’s COVID-19 Marks Crosses Reaches To 1042 With 156 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Coronavirus Deaths In US Surpass 100,000 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
One More Dies In Kist Hospital Due To COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 11 hours ago
Nepal COVID-19 Update: More Than 70,000 In Quarantine By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago

The Latest

India Records 165,799 Cases, Ninth Highest In The World By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2020
Nepal Army Regrets The Reckless, Mischievous And Irresponsible Write-up In Hindustan Times By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2020
‘Ministers With Children’ Campaign Brings Children’s Voices By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2020
India Open To Engaging With Nepal In An Environment Of Trust And Confidence: MEA Spokesperson By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2020
Melamchi Drinking Water Project Receives Rs. 5 Billion By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2020
Nepali Business Leaders Cautiously Welcome The Budget By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 16, April.17, 2020( Baisakh 05, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75