Province 5 Has Highest Number Of People In Quarantine With 33451

Dr. Bikas Devkota, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Population (MoPH), said that 66729 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 107055 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out. In total, Nepal has tested 173784 in total.

Dr. Devkota said that 2575 PCR and 1577 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours. It was almost over 1500 less than Friday. There are 1176 in isolation. Today, 13 patents discharged from hospital following recovery. Among them, 11 from Unified Covid Hospital Balambu and 2 from Teku Hospital.

Following the opening of the border with India, the number of migrant Nepalese entering Nepal has increased and the number of people in quarantine. In the last 24 hours alone, over 12000 added in the quarantine reaching the number 110078.

Province 5 has the highest number of people in isolation with 33451 followed by 30310 in Sudurpaschim, 18976 in Karnali province, 18971 in Province 2, 3166 in Province 1, 3026 in Gandaki Province and 2223 in Bagmati.

Province 5 has the highest number of corona virus persons in isolation with 496, followed by province 2 with 442, 130 in province 1, 61 in Karnali, 17 in Gandaki,15 each in Sudurpachim and Bagmati.