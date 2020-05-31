Nepali Congress Decides To Back Statute Amendment Bill

Nepali Congress Decides To Back Statute Amendment Bill

May 31, 2020, 8:02 a.m.

Nepali Congress has decided to vote for statue amendment. A Central Working Committee meeting of Nepal Congress on Saturday discussed the proposal relating to vote in favour of the Constitution amendment proposal.

Nepali Congress also has also directed to register another constitution amendment bill brought by Madhesh based parties. On Friday, Parliament secretariat rejected to register the amendment bill.

The government has already registered in the parliament to amend the coat of arms validating the new map of Nepal issued incorporating the Nepali territory of Lipulek, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura.

NC general secretary Purna Bahadur Khadka had presented the agendas of the meeting. NC spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma informed that the proposal clearly stated to cast vote in favour of constitution amendment proposal in the Federal Parliament.

The proposal stated the party would direct its Parliamentary Party to do so. Khadka also presented agendas of coronavirus pandemic, incident of Rukum West and others.

Sharma said the Rukum incident should be probed by Parliamentary Committee, casting doubt on some politicians trying to save the culprits from legal action.

