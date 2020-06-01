Global Infections Surpass 6.1 Million, Brazil Coronavirus Cases Surge

Global Infections Surpass 6.1 Million, Brazil Coronavirus Cases Surge

June 1, 2020, 9:03 a.m.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide has topped 6.1 million as of 18:00 UTC on Sunday.

The tally by researchers at Johns Hopkins University in the United States shows 6,108,525 cases, while the number of deaths is 370,416.

The United States has 1,778,515 cases, which is the highest in the world. It is followed by Brazil with 498,440, Russia's 405,843, Britain at 276,156, Spain with 239,479, and Italy's 233,019.

The US death toll is also the highest in the world at 104,051. Britain has 38,571 deaths, followed by Italy at 33,415, Brazil's 28,834, France at 28,774, and Spain has 27,127.

Latin America's death toll has now exceeded 50,000 with some one million cases reported across the region.

The UK is preparing to relax its lockdown and start reopening schools, but a third member of the government's scientific advisory body has warned that it is too soon.

