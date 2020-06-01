Twelve Nepali Migrant Returnees Killed and 20 Injured In a Bus Accident In Banke

Twelve people have died and 21 others have sustained injuries in a road accident occurred last night on the East-West highway at Rapti Sonari rural municipality of Banke district reports Rastriya Samachar Samiti. The mishap took place in Thuriya forest of Rapti Sonari rural municipality-2. The injured are undergoing treatment at Bheri Hospital Nepalgunj.

Eleven people died in a spot when a van carrying people returned home from India rammed into a stationary truck (Ba 4 Kha 9064) at around 12 on Sunday night. The van (Na 5 Kha5995) was heading towards Salyan from Nepalgunj.

Out of 20 seriously injured passengers, the condition of three passengers is serious. They were returning from various parts of India to go home. The van carrying 33 passengers.

According to him, 11 people died on the spot while one person died while under treatment at Bheri Hospital Nepalgunj. The bodies of those deceased persons have been kept at Bheri Hospital. Oli said police is in the process of identifying the bodies.