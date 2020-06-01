Wajid Khan Dies At 42: Amitabh Bachchan And Priyanka Chopra Lead Bollywood Tributes

Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend condolences to the family of Wajid Khan, who died of Covid-19 and kidney ailments in the wee hours of Monday

Wajid Khan of music composer duo Sajid-Wajid died in early hours of Monday in Surana Hospital, Chembur, Mumbai, due to complications arising from a kidney infection. The singer-composer, 42, was also suffering from Covid-19 and had undergone a kidney transplant a few months ago. The news came as a shock to Bollywood as many celebrities took to social media to extend condolences.

Music composer Salim Merchant broke the news on social media. He wrote, "Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid-Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7. You’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un (sic)."

Calling Wajid Khan a bright smiling talent, Amitabh Bachchan paid him tribute on Twitter. He wrote, "Shocked at the passing of Wajid Khan.. a bright smiling talent passes away.. duas, prayers and in condolence (sic)."

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in quarantine with her musician husband Nick Jonas in Los Angeles, wrote, "Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers. @wajidkhan7 (sic)."nday.

Source: India Today